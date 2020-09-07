Elections 2020: Interior Ministry to close all gun stores in Kyrgyzstan

All gun stores will be closed in Kyrgyzstan on the eve of parliamentary elections, scheduled for October 4. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country reported.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs will also temporarily suspend issue of permits for carrying, storage and use of weapons.

«In connection with the start of the election campaign and in order to ensure public safety, prevent violations of law and order during the preparation and holding of parliamentary elections and in accordance with the previously issued government decree, police officers will check owners and users of hunting, service and civilian weapons,» the statement says.

In the course of control and preventive measures, the relevant documents of legal entities and individuals, including security agencies and their branches, will be fully checked, as well as the owners of premium, service, traumatic, hunting weapons will be inspected and storage locations will be checked.

These measures are taken by the internal affairs bodies primarily in order to ensure public order, prevent and suppress crimes and are aimed at ensuring the safety of individuals, society, economic security, protection of property and natural resources.

Election campaign began on September 4.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.