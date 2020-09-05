19:07
EDB to fund digital projects for combatting coronavirus

Digital Initiatives Fund of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has announced a competition for the best digital solutions to counter the spread and overcome the negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic in the Eurasian space. The bank’s press service reported.

Any company or expert from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan can participate in the competition. At the same time, participants should be competent in the field of digital transformation.

«The main requirements are indifference, desire to be useful in this difficult period, readiness to quickly and effectively implement the proposed solutions,» the EDB said.

Projects in various sectors of the economy and spheres of public life can be classified as digital solutions (technologies, innovations, mobile applications, etc.): healthcare, logistics, transport, financial technology, telecommunications, education, cultural and public events.

The bank notes that it is important for the solutions to have a high degree of readiness, possibility of quick implementation and carry the potential for scaling to the entire Eurasian space. A separate advantage in evaluating projects will be the presence of cross-sectoral solutions and focus on the development of integration processes.

The winners of the competition will receive funding from the EDB Digital Initiatives Fund to implement the proposed solutions. The Fund can also take part in financing or other support of the process of scaling the existing and implemented solutions in individual countries and (or) industries.
