Butun Kyrgyzstan party files lawsuit against CEC

The Bishkek Administrative Court received a complaint from Butun Kyrgyzstan political party against the actions of the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda (CEC). Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The political organization asks to invalidate the CEC decision to refuse registration. The court hearing is scheduled for September 7.

The majority of CEC members voted against registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party.

Ex-ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tursunbai Bakir uulu demanded from the CEC to deny registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan on the grounds that party leader Adakhan Madumarov changed the order in the list, excluding a former deputy from it.