17:35
USD 78.73
EUR 93.37
RUB 1.05
English

Butun Kyrgyzstan party files lawsuit against CEC

The Bishkek Administrative Court received a complaint from Butun Kyrgyzstan political party against the actions of the Central Commission on Elections and Referenda (CEC). Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The political organization asks to invalidate the CEC decision to refuse registration. The court hearing is scheduled for September 7.

The majority of CEC members voted against registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party.

Ex-ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tursunbai Bakir uulu demanded from the CEC to deny registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan on the grounds that party leader Adakhan Madumarov changed the order in the list, excluding a former deputy from it.
link: https://24.kg/english/164236/
views: 51
Print
Related
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
Elections 2020: 65 percent of polling stations in Kyrgyzstan have ramps
Elections 2020: CEC registers 1,912 candidates for deputies
Elections 2020: OSCE / ODIHR sends observers to Kyrgyzstan
CEC and parties of Kyrgyzstan sign memorandum on fair election campaign
Seven polling stations in Bishkek have no ramps and handrails
Elections 2020. Most of Kyrgyzstanis have not decided who to vote for
Plan to prevent COVID-19 during elections to be developed by September 15
Elections 2020: Adakhan Madumarov to sue Central Election Commission
Common Cause Foundation forms 58 teams of election observers in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
5 September, Saturday
17:20
Butun Kyrgyzstan party files lawsuit against CEC Butun Kyrgyzstan party files lawsuit against CEC
17:02
President Jeenbekov: Not to sell vote is a personal decision of each of us
16:56
Sooronbai Jeenbekov explains why children continue to learn from home
15:39
SCNS officer detained in Bishkek for bribe extortion
15:30
63 % of Kyrgyzstanis assess economic situation of their families as moderate