Elections 2020: 65 percent of polling stations in Kyrgyzstan have ramps

Work on installing ramps at polling stations of Kyrgyzstan continues. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Office reports.

In 2017, ramps were installed at 27 percent of polling stations. As of the beginning of September 2020, at least 65 percent of them are equipped with special devices.

The government keeps this issue under special control.

According to the Central Election Commission, work is underway to install special Braille plates and help buttons.

The work of state and local authorities has been stepped up to ensure an adequate material and technical base, the Internet and communications.

The day before, the Prosecutor General’s Office found seven polling stations without ramps and handrails during inspection in Bishkek. Seven orders were issues for elimination of violations of the law.
