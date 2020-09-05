Elections 2020: CEC registers 1,912 candidates for deputies

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has registered 1,912 candidates from 15 political parties. Press service of the CEC reported.

The registered political associations have nominated 1,957 candidates in total, 45 of them were withdrawn from the lists based on their own applications.

There are 618 women running for Parliament, or 32.32 percent of the total number of candidates.

The Central Election Commission allowed 15 political parties to participate in the elections.

The election campaign started on September 4.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4.