Braille textbooks have been published for blind and visually impaired children in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

A total of four titles of textbooks have been published for the 7-11th grades of special boarding schools in Bishkek and Osh cities.

Replication was organized at the expense of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In total, 340 students study in specialized boarding schools in Bishkek and Osh.