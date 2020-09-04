Distance learning: 31,400 families in Kyrgyzstan had no smartphones

At least 31,400 families in Kyrgyzstan did not have smartphones at the beginning of the school year, and 3,500 did not have TV sets. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the country reported.

The ministry, together with local authorities and schools, conducted a special monitoring to determine the lack of telephones and TV sets among students.

Before the start of the new academic year, the ministry, with the help of local government bodies and sponsors, provided students with 1,928 television sets and 31,143 smartphones.

The Ministry of Education added that they continue to work on providing students with devices.

The school year began in the traditional mode only for first-graders in Kyrgyzstan, the rest of the students learn remotely.