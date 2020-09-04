12:38
USD 78.69
EUR 93.10
RUB 1.04
English

Elections 2020: Adakhan Madumarov to sue Central Election Commission

The leader of political party Butun Kyrgyzstan, Adakhan Madumarov, will sue the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan. He stated it at a press conference.

According to him, seeking a judicial review of the illegal decision made by the Central Election Commission is a constitutional right, and the political organization exercises it.

He added that the party has been patient for 10 years. «But, as it turns out, it is difficult in our country to protect your rights by legal means. What decision the people will take, I will fight together with the people for our rights,» Adakhan Madumarov said.

Another participant of the press conference, Omurbek Suvanaliev, said that the withdrawal of the party from the race was a political order. It is obvious that Butun Kyrgyzstan was not going to be allowed to get into Parliament.

On the eve, the majority of the CEC members voted against registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party.

Earlier, the ex-ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tursunbai Bakir uulu demanded from the CEC to deny registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party on the grounds that its party leader Adakhan Madumarov changed the order in the list, excluding Tursunbai Bakir uulu from it.
link: https://24.kg/english/164094/
views: 53
Print
Related
Common Cause Foundation forms 58 teams of election observers in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers lists of 15 parties
Headquarters for preparation of prosecutors for elections opened in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan obliges SRS to promptly report mass registration facts
Elections 2020: About 11 polling stations to open for Kyrgyzstanis in Russia
Elections 2020: CEC registers list of another political party
Elections 2020: CEC registers lists of three political parties
Taalaigul Toktakunova becomes representative of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: At least 10 additional polling stations to open in Osh
Elections 2020: Supreme Court rules in favor of Kyrgyzstan party
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
4 September, Friday
12:31
252 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan 252 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyr...
12:27
Elections 2020: Adakhan Madumarov to sue Central Election Commission
12:19
Common Cause Foundation forms 58 teams of election observers in Kyrgyzstan
12:10
Sociological survey: Sooronbai Jeenbekov included in top 10 trusted politicians
11:55
Minor gives birth to baby and throws it in toilet in Sulyukta