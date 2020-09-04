Elections 2020: Adakhan Madumarov to sue Central Election Commission

The leader of political party Butun Kyrgyzstan, Adakhan Madumarov, will sue the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan. He stated it at a press conference.

According to him, seeking a judicial review of the illegal decision made by the Central Election Commission is a constitutional right, and the political organization exercises it.

He added that the party has been patient for 10 years. «But, as it turns out, it is difficult in our country to protect your rights by legal means. What decision the people will take, I will fight together with the people for our rights,» Adakhan Madumarov said.

Another participant of the press conference, Omurbek Suvanaliev, said that the withdrawal of the party from the race was a political order. It is obvious that Butun Kyrgyzstan was not going to be allowed to get into Parliament.

On the eve, the majority of the CEC members voted against registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party.

Earlier, the ex-ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tursunbai Bakir uulu demanded from the CEC to deny registration of Butun Kyrgyzstan party on the grounds that its party leader Adakhan Madumarov changed the order in the list, excluding Tursunbai Bakir uulu from it.