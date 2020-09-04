12:38
USD 78.69
EUR 93.10
RUB 1.04
English

Common Cause Foundation forms 58 teams of election observers in Kyrgyzstan

Common Cause Public Foundation has sent 58 teams of 116 long-term observers across the country. The organization reported.

It is noted that observers will monitor the formation and activities of election commissions, election campaigns, lists and outreach work with voters, freedom of speech, voting day procedures and tabulation of election results, as well as consideration of election disputes by territorial election commissions.

If any violations are found during the monitoring, they will be checked, recorded and sent to the appropriate authorities.

The foundation added that observers will send weekly reports to the expert department of the organization for analysis.

Based on the results of the work of the observers, Common Cause plans to release two reports on the pre-election period to provide objective, timely and impartial information about the electoral process to the public and participants of the electoral process.
link: https://24.kg/english/164091/
views: 54
Print
Related
Elections 2020: Adakhan Madumarov to sue Central Election Commission
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers lists of 15 parties
Headquarters for preparation of prosecutors for elections opened in Kyrgyzstan
Government of Kyrgyzstan obliges SRS to promptly report mass registration facts
Elections 2020: About 11 polling stations to open for Kyrgyzstanis in Russia
Elections 2020: CEC registers list of another political party
Elections 2020: CEC registers lists of three political parties
Taalaigul Toktakunova becomes representative of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: At least 10 additional polling stations to open in Osh
Elections 2020: Supreme Court rules in favor of Kyrgyzstan party
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
4 September, Friday
12:31
252 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan 252 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyr...
12:27
Elections 2020: Adakhan Madumarov to sue Central Election Commission
12:19
Common Cause Foundation forms 58 teams of election observers in Kyrgyzstan
12:10
Sociological survey: Sooronbai Jeenbekov included in top 10 trusted politicians
11:55
Minor gives birth to baby and throws it in toilet in Sulyukta