Common Cause Foundation forms 58 teams of election observers in Kyrgyzstan

Common Cause Public Foundation has sent 58 teams of 116 long-term observers across the country. The organization reported.

It is noted that observers will monitor the formation and activities of election commissions, election campaigns, lists and outreach work with voters, freedom of speech, voting day procedures and tabulation of election results, as well as consideration of election disputes by territorial election commissions.

If any violations are found during the monitoring, they will be checked, recorded and sent to the appropriate authorities.

The foundation added that observers will send weekly reports to the expert department of the organization for analysis.

Based on the results of the work of the observers, Common Cause plans to release two reports on the pre-election period to provide objective, timely and impartial information about the electoral process to the public and participants of the electoral process.