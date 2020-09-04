11:07
USD 78.69
EUR 93.10
RUB 1.04
English

Distance learning: Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan opens hotline

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has opened a hotline to provide pedagogical, psychological and methodological assistance and answers to various questions regarding distance learning. Press service of the ministry reported.

Special groups have been formed in each educational organization, which include social teachers, deputy directors of schools for educational work, class teachers. Contact numbers of these groups have been sent to students and their parents.

In addition, regional headquarters have been created that are ready to answer any questions that arise in the course of distance learning.
link: https://24.kg/english/164060/
views: 122
Print
Related
Parents admit they beat children for restlessness during online lessons
Over 80 percent of parents in Kyrgyzstan dissatisfied with distance learning
Online schooling: Only half of parents able to provide children with gadgets
Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation
Distance education webinars for teachers start in Kyrgyzstan
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan considers options of education for 1st graders
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan develops portal for distance education
Distance learning causes sense of anxiety in many students in Kyrgyzstan
Low-income families get TV sets for distance learning in Batken
Popular
Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade Kyrgyz company ready to build Upper Naryn HPP cascade
Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education Education Ministry has options for return to traditional form of education
Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities Russian Embassy publishes list of flights from Kyrgyzstan to Russian cities
Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court Elections: Supporters, opponents of Kyrgyzstan party gather at Supreme Court
4 September, Friday
10:13
Book of poems by daughter of President of Azerbaijan published in Bishkek Book of poems by daughter of President of Azerbaijan pu...
10:02
Distance learning: Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan opens hotline
09:51
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan registers lists of 15 parties
09:40
Headquarters for preparation of prosecutors for elections opened in Kyrgyzstan
09:28
Alimbek Abdyldaev becomes new Vice Mayor of Bishkek
3 September, Thursday
21:03
Ministry of Education to purchase computers for schools of Kyrgyzstan
21:00
Doskul Bekmurzaev appointed new General Director of Severelectro company
20:54
Government of Kyrgyzstan facilitates financing of business entities
20:45
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan urges imams not to get involved in elections
20:40
PM: Council of doctors should examine each seriously ill COVID patient