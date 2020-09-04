Distance learning: Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan opens hotline

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has opened a hotline to provide pedagogical, psychological and methodological assistance and answers to various questions regarding distance learning. Press service of the ministry reported.

Special groups have been formed in each educational organization, which include social teachers, deputy directors of schools for educational work, class teachers. Contact numbers of these groups have been sent to students and their parents.

In addition, regional headquarters have been created that are ready to answer any questions that arise in the course of distance learning.