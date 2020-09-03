Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan suspend work until October 2

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan suspended their work until October 2. The resolution was adopted today.

Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov noted that it would be fair before voters. Most parliament members run for the seventh convocation, and in order they not to use the stand for campaigning, it is better to take a break from work and spend time meeting with voters in regions. The deputies agreed.

The Central Election Commission must announce names of parties that will be included in the ballot paper no later than today, September 3. Election campaign begins on September 4. It ends on the day of silence — October 3.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.