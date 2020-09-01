Parliament deputies of Kyrgyzstan open next session of 6th convocation

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan have opened the next session of the 6th convocation. They have listened to the national anthem and dispersed.

According to Article 77 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, Article 34 of the Law on the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic, parliamentary sessions begin on the first working day of September and continue until the last working day of June next year. However, this time the deputies finished their work immediately. Elections are ahead, election campaign begins on September 4, and the parliament members will leave for regions to meet with voters.

The term of office of the sixth convocation expires on the day the seats are handed over to the members of the seventh convocation. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.