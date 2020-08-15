18:22
Jeenbekov congratulates Russia on registration of vaccine against coronavirus

«Recently, President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced registration of the world’s first vaccine against coronavirus. This is a turning point in the fight against the virus for all mankind,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during an interview with Birinchi Radio.

The head of state expressed the hope that the vaccine would be effective and save the whole world from this scourge. On behalf of the Kyrgyzstanis and on his own behalf, he congratulated Russia on this significant event.

From the first day of the fight against the infection, Russia and Vladimir Putin personally provided great support to Kyrgyzstan.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also stressed that in this difficult period, mutual support and mutual assistance with the country’s partners has increased.

«We have felt tremendous support from all our partners — distant and near countries, our neighbors, international organizations. On behalf of the people of Kyrgyzstan, I would like to thank all our partners for their support,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.
