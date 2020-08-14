16:27
Turkey starts preparations for 4th World Nomad Games

Protocol has been signed between the Directorate of Youth and Sports and the Federation of Traditional Sports on the organizational aspects of the 4th World Nomad Games in Iznik city (Turkey). The Embassy of Turkey in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Preparations for one of the largest and most striking international events of 2021 have started.

The Turkish side informed about the preparations for the Games and assured that the traditions established by Kyrgyzstan will be preserved in the best possible way. «This is already evidenced by the symbolism of the venue for the Nomad Games: there is a memorial to Kyrgyz soldiers who fell in the battles for the capture of the town on the territory of Iznik. In addition, according to the tradition set by the Kyrgyz side, the World Nomad Games are planned to be held on the shores of Iznik lake,» the Embassy noted.

The 4th World Nomad Games were planned to be held in the fall of 2020 in the Republic of Turkey. Previous Games were held in Cholpon-Ata and Kyrchyn gorge of Issyk-Kul region. However, the event was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
