Bakhtiyar Akimbaev appointed new head of Tyup district

Newly appointed head of Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Bakhtiyar Akimbaev has been introduced to the staff. Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

The order on his appointment was signed by the Prime Minister on August 10. Bakhtiyar Akimbaev was born in 1980 in Taldy-Suu village, Tyup district.

From 1997 to 2002 he studied at the Issyk-Kul State University named after Kasymaly Tynystanov;

From 2002 to 2003 — served in the army;

In 2004 he worked for the Tyup Rural Administration;

From 2004 to 2005 he worked at the Tyup Regional Military Enlistment Office;

From 2005 to 2015 he worked at the Department of the State Committee for National Security for Issyk-Kul region;

From 2015 to 2020 he was the head of the Department of the State Committee for National Security for Issyk-Kul region.

He is married and has four children.