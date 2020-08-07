18:18
Zhenish Razakov asks to punish Kursan Asanov to fullest extent of law

Trial of the criminal case against the former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov continues in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

During the hearing, the victim ex-deputy prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov said that the defendants — Kursan Asanov and Tursunbek Beishenbekov — accused him of a particularly grave crime. Thus, in his words, they infringed on his constitutional rights.

«I have always had a good working relationship with Kursan Asanov. I didn’t know that he had spread the rumors that I was a spy. This was revealed by the investigation. I ask to punish the defendants to the fullest extent of the law,» Zhenish Razakov said.

The ex-deputy prime minister added that he has no complaints against another defendant, Damirbek Paizylda uulu.

Kursan Asanov was removed from his post on August 13, 2019 for betraying the interests of the Kyrgyz police and loss of confidence. Later, the Military Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact of abuse of official position. On August 23, driver of the ex-deputy minister, Damirbek Paizylda uulu, was detained. He was accused of aiding in abuse of official position. The former deputy minister was detained on August 27. The court chose for him a preventive measure in the form of house arrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/161933/
views: 85
Zhenish Razakov asks to punish Kursan Asanov to fullest extent of law
