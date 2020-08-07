Bishkek to host mourning campaign for COVID-19 victims on August 29

Bishkek will host a large-scale mourning campaign for the victims of coronavirus and pneumonia on August 29. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The City Hall calls on the townspeople to turn off the lights in their houses at 21.30, open the windows and light candles.

«The street lighting in the area of Chui Avenue (from Beishenalieva Street until April 7), Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Baitik Baatyr, Akhunbaev, Kievskaya Streets (from Beishenalieva to Ibraimov Street) will be turned off for a few minutes. Bishkek City Hall mourns for every person, expresses sincere condolences to all the relatives and friends of those killed by COVID-19,» the City Hall said.