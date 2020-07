Events in memory of the Kyrgyzstanis who became victims of coronavirus pandemic took place at Ata-Beyit memorial complex today.

The mourning ceremony was attended by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Speaker of the Parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov, the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Raiymberdi Duishenbiev and Mufti of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev. They read a memorial prayer.

In total, over 1,300 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country.