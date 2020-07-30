10:39
USD 76.78
EUR 90.23
RUB 1.06
English

Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes statement on Day of Mourning for victims of COVID-19

The Head of Kyrgyzstan addressed citizens on the occasion of the National Day of Mourning.

«Today is a day of mourning for all Kyrgyzstanis, a day of solidarity with the families of those who have passed away,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The statement stresses that all Kyrgyzstanis will commemorate those who passed away due to coronavirus infection, express condolences and say words of support to their families and the loved ones.

«The disease, which has engulfed all countries of the world, has brought a lot of grief to Kyrgyzstan, we have lost our citizens. As a result of coronavirus, parents, children, relatives and friends of many Kyrgyzstanis have died. The republic has suffered an irreparable loss. The thought of every compatriot who has become a victim of COVID-19 is a pain in my heart ... May they rest in peace! » the president said.

We offer our deepest condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the victims, we urge them to be courageous and persistent. We ask the Almighty for patience and strength.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He urged to remember that everyone has one destiny, all citizens are united together. And every dead Kyrgyzstani is our compatriot, close person, relative, friend, neighbor or acquaintance.

«The struggle for the lives of our citizens, for the health of our people is not over yet. This attack has become a difficult test of strength for all of us. Fight against the disease, preserving and protection of public health is a nationwide struggle. By the power of unity, through well-coordinated teamwork and solidarity, we will definitely defeat this disease!» the head of state said.
link: https://24.kg/english/161167/
views: 84
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan mourns victims of COVID-19 today
July 30 to be declared Day of Mourning for COVID-19 victims in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Support of Kyrgyzstan's export potential will increase
Spokesperson for Sooronbai Jeenbekov comments on initiative of Raushan Aitkulova
President of Kyrgyzstan gets acquainted with production of medical masks
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits family of died Adinai Myrzabekova
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: President turns to scientists, experts for help
President expresses condolences on death of fifth year student of KSMA
President promises rehabilitation at Issyk-Kul health resorts to sick doctors
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kubatbek Boronov discus fight against coronavirus
Popular
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19 Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19
Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography
30 July, Thursday
10:16
Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes statement on Day of Mourning for victims of COVID-19 Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes statement on Day of Mourning...
10:05
SCNS: Kylychbek Sultan - witness in case on forgery in office
09:51
525,105 families receive food aid since beginning of pandemic in Kyrgyzstan
09:44
Mayor of Osh city donates three washing machines to day patient hospital
09:39
Night hospital opened in Jalal-Abad
29 July, Wednesday
18:13
Kylychbek Sultan interrogated within case on violent seizure of power
18:04
COVID.KG website updated
17:53
Ismailova: Kyrgyzstan is fighting COVID-19 on ruins of Epidemiological Service
16:52
UN concerned about state of prisoners in Kyrgyzstan