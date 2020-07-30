Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes statement on Day of Mourning for victims of COVID-19

The Head of Kyrgyzstan addressed citizens on the occasion of the National Day of Mourning.

«Today is a day of mourning for all Kyrgyzstanis, a day of solidarity with the families of those who have passed away,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The statement stresses that all Kyrgyzstanis will commemorate those who passed away due to coronavirus infection, express condolences and say words of support to their families and the loved ones.

«The disease, which has engulfed all countries of the world, has brought a lot of grief to Kyrgyzstan, we have lost our citizens. As a result of coronavirus, parents, children, relatives and friends of many Kyrgyzstanis have died. The republic has suffered an irreparable loss. The thought of every compatriot who has become a victim of COVID-19 is a pain in my heart ... May they rest in peace! » the president said.

We offer our deepest condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the victims, we urge them to be courageous and persistent. We ask the Almighty for patience and strength. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He urged to remember that everyone has one destiny, all citizens are united together. And every dead Kyrgyzstani is our compatriot, close person, relative, friend, neighbor or acquaintance.

«The struggle for the lives of our citizens, for the health of our people is not over yet. This attack has become a difficult test of strength for all of us. Fight against the disease, preserving and protection of public health is a nationwide struggle. By the power of unity, through well-coordinated teamwork and solidarity, we will definitely defeat this disease!» the head of state said.