Kyrgyzstan mourns victims of COVID-19 today

Today is the Day of National Mourning for the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kyrgyzstan. National flags will be lowered throughout the country, and at buildings of diplomatic and consular missions abroad.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, memorial events are planned.

«It is known that the President of Kyrgyzstan will read a prayer in memory of the victims. There will be no events with a large number of people,» the head of the ministry, Azamat Zhamankulov, told 24.kg news agency.

TV and radio companies are advised to suspend entertainment events and programs on the day of mourning. «We received confirmation from the state media that they had revised the broadcasting schedule,» the official added.

The decree on declaring July 30, 2020 the Day of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic was signed by the head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

In total, over 1,300 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country.