July 30 to be declared Day of Mourning for COVID-19 victims in Kyrgyzstan

«We will celebrate Kurman Ait on July 31. And July 30 will be declared the National Mourning Day throughout the country,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

«A corresponding decree will be issued. Once again I express my deepest condolences to the families of my compatriots who died. The difficulties and irreparable losses of every Kyrgyzstani echo in my heart,» he said.

«I would like to wish endurance to all my compatriots who have experienced losses. May all the dead rest in peace! May the Almighty protect our beloved Kyrgyzstan!» the head of state said.
