A three-story medical center will be built in Naryn at the expense of a soft loan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, the medical center will be equipped with diagnostic laboratories and the necessary equipment. In addition to doctors’ offices, there will be a 24-bed hospital.

The construction cost is 37 million soms, at least 17,500 million of which are preferential loans from the state, allocated in December 2019.

Earlier it was reported that construction of a 70-bed hospital for treatment of infectious diseases had begun in Naryn. It will be built on the territory of the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital.