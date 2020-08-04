Construction of hospital for treatment of infectious diseases starts in Naryn

Construction of a 70-bed hospital for treatment of infectious diseases has begun in Naryn. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Since there is no building suitable for re-profiling into a hospital in Naryn, it was decided to build a new one. It will be built on the territory of the Naryn Regional Combined Hospital.

«Construction of the new hospital is funded by the state. The one-storey building is planned to be built in the form of a light structure, taking into account the weather and climatic conditions of Naryn,» the center said.

The hospital will have modern box wards to create comfortable conditions for doctors and patients, as well as to minimize contacts, and an intensive care unit with 20 beds. Construction of the hospital is expected to be completed within a month.