New rules for entry into Russia come into force on August 1

New rules for entering the Russian Federation came into force on August 1. The Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, Russian citizens arriving in the country need to fill out a special form on the public services portal before departure. «Within three calendar days from the moment of arrival in Russia, it is necessary to undergo a laboratory test for coronavirus using PCR method and upload information about the result to the portal of state services for further transmission to Rospotrebnadzor,» the Embassy informed.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who travel to Russia must have a negative PCR test for coronavirus, taken not earlier than three days before arrival. The results of tests made in AquaLab laboratories are accepted, their authenticity in Russia is confirmed via the Internet.

In addition, foreign nationals arriving for employment must still comply with isolation requirements for a period of 14 days.