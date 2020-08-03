18:14
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan

The Russian Federation refrained from resuming air traffic with Kyrgyzstan. Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Transport of Kyrgyzstan, Kurmanbek Akyshev, told journalists.

According to him, regular flights with other countries are likely to remain closed until the end of August.

There are charter flights so far, the number of which will increase.

Kurmanbek Akyshev informed that Russia has not yet agreed to resume regular flights with Kyrgyzstan, but it is ready to increase the number of charter flights.

He also noted that the number of charter flights with Turkey will also increase — they will double. Charter flights will be operated by three companies — Turkish Airlines, Pegasus and Avia Traffic.

Two charter flights per week will be operated by Air Arabia and Fly Dubai. Kazakhstan intends to operate charter flights as needed.

Air traffic with other states has been suspended in March due to the spread of coronavirus infection.

In total, 37,129 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic.
