10:38
USD 76.78
EUR 90.23
RUB 1.06
English

Night hospital opened in Jalal-Abad

A night hospital was opened in Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The hospital is located in the sports hall of the Jalal-Abad State University.

It has 20 beds. Eight doctors work here from 20.00 to 8.00. The hospital started accepting patients yesterday.

The local authorities have donated 5 oxygen concentrators and 15 protective suits to the night hospital.

At least 2,858 cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in Jalal-Abad as of July 29. At least 123 people have died.
link: https://24.kg/english/161161/
views: 94
Print
Related
At least 168 day patient centers opened in Osh region
Speaker of Parliament hands over medical equipment to Talas region
At least 23,819 people turn to day patient centers in Bishkek
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus
Bishkek hospitals introduce restrictions on visiting patients
Three public hospitals to be transferred to self-financing
Sooronbai Jeenbekov opens hospital in Osh city
Hospital built in Osh city at the expense of Chinese grant
State Penitentiary Service voices diagnosis of ex-deputy Omurbek Tekebayev
Prime Minister instructs to find money for repair of Naryn Regional Hospital
Popular
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19 Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19
Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography
30 July, Thursday
10:16
Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes statement on Day of Mourning for victims of COVID-19 Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes statement on Day of Mourning...
10:05
SCNS: Kylychbek Sultan - witness in case on forgery in office
09:51
525,105 families receive food aid since beginning of pandemic in Kyrgyzstan
09:44
Mayor of Osh city donates three washing machines to day patient hospital
09:39
Night hospital opened in Jalal-Abad
29 July, Wednesday
18:13
Kylychbek Sultan interrogated within case on violent seizure of power
18:04
COVID.KG website updated
17:53
Ismailova: Kyrgyzstan is fighting COVID-19 on ruins of Epidemiological Service
16:52
UN concerned about state of prisoners in Kyrgyzstan