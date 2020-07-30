Night hospital opened in Jalal-Abad

A night hospital was opened in Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The hospital is located in the sports hall of the Jalal-Abad State University.

It has 20 beds. Eight doctors work here from 20.00 to 8.00. The hospital started accepting patients yesterday.

The local authorities have donated 5 oxygen concentrators and 15 protective suits to the night hospital.

At least 2,858 cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in Jalal-Abad as of July 29. At least 123 people have died.