UN concerned about state of prisoners in Kyrgyzstan

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Liz Throssell made a statement on the situation with prisoners in Kyrgyzstan.

It says that COVID-19 poses challenges for all countries, including Kyrgyzstan where the authorities have repeatedly and publicly expressed their commitment to international human rights norms and standards, which also include obligations to ensure the right to health and the right to life.

«We call once again on the Kyrgyz Government to consider an early humanitarian release of the most vulnerable prisoners, including women, minors, the elderly, people with underlying health conditions, people with low-risk profiles who have committed minor and petty offences, people with imminent release dates and those detained for offences not recognized under international law,» statement of Liz Throssell says.

With regard to Azimzhan Askarov, there should be a prompt, impartial and effective investigation into his death, the statement says.

Relatives of Azimzhan Askarov have not been able for the third day to obtain permission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan to transport his body for burial to Uzbekistan. The Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic does not comment on the delay in issue of an accompanying note.