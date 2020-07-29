16:21
Accused of raping 10-year-old girl in Nooken sentenced to life imprisonment

The Nooken District Court sentenced an accused of raping a 10-year-old girl to life imprisonment. Press service of the Jalal-Abad Regional Court informed 24.kg news agency.

On January 28, a local resident turned to the police of Nooken district. She stated that a stranger raped her daughter on that day at about 5 pm. The girl helped the police officers to construct a facial composite, and the criminal was found several days later.

The man was detained in Nooken district. He is 20 years old. He’s a local. Evidence was found in his house — children’s underwear. The girl herself identified the rapist.

The fact was registered under the Article 161 (Rape) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, and pre-trial proceedings began.

The accused did not admit his guilt. His lawyers intend to challenge the decision of the district court in a higher instance court.
