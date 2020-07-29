16:21
Three Kyrgyzstanis prosecuted for participation in conflict in Ukraine

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine opened criminal cases against three Kyrgyzstanis, as well as five citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and seven citizens of Brazil, who participated in the armed conflict against Ukraine in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts. Website of the Prosecutor General’s Office says.

According to it, the foreign mercenaries «served» in various units — in the so-called 14th battalion of territorial defense Ghost, the 11th separate motorized rifle regiment Vostok, the 5th separate motorized rifle brigade Oplot, private military company Wagner.

«In accordance with the Protocol of the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Victims of War, they are mercenaries, and their actions are violation of the International Convention against the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries, adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 4, 1989,» the statement says.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine have been entrusted with conducting a pre-trial investigation of these criminal offenses.

The maximum sanction under these articles provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
