10,927 applicants enter universities of Kyrgyzstan after first round

Applicant Online platform has registered 30,173 coupons during the first round of admission to higher education institutions of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The system recommended 17,694 applicants for admission to 64 universities.

«The desire to study at the selected higher education institutions in the declared specialty was confirmed by 10,927 applicants. At least 2,301 of them will study at the expense of the budget, 8,626 — on contract basis,» the ministry noted.

Applicants for admission receive two coupons for each round of online admission. One can be submitted for study at the expense of budget, another one — on a contract basis.

The ministry added that online admission of applicants ensures safety of applicants, excludes their massive concentration at universities. In addition, students can apply to a university in digital format from home, which creates a level playing field for applicants, optimizes the work of admissions committees in educational institutions, and reduces their impact on the results of the competition.

The second round of documents acceptance will take place on July 27-29, the third — on August 3-5.

The Ministry of Education added that within three days after each round, applicants must confirm their desire to study at the chosen higher education institution.