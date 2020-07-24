17:32
Kyrgyz and Tajiks detained in Moscow for mass brawl

Participants of a mass brawl in Moscow, citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, have been detained. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On July 21, being in a public place, representatives of the Kyrgyz and Tajik nationalities staged a mass brawl. As a result, law enforcement agencies detained 18 its participants.

«A criminal case was initiated under the Article «Hooliganism». In addition, a check was carried out on the fact of a call to illegal acts through various messengers, both by the Tajiks and the Kyrgyz,» the Interior Ministry notes.

Another fight broke out between the Kyrgyz and Tajiks in Yekaterinburg last weekend.
