Group of doctors from Europe starts online consultations

An initiative group of doctors from Europe and other countries of the world conducts free online consultations during the coronavirus epidemic.

You can leave a request for consultation on the website or via WhatsApp.

«Our doctors will definitely contact you, give advice on treatment and, if necessary, will monitor you in dynamics,» the initiative group notes.

Doctors stress the importance of absence of complications during self-medication. «Treatment at home should be carried out using a correct therapy, in order we can assess your condition and advise on time when hospitalization is necessary,» the group added.