President promises construction of complex hospitals in each region

«Hospitals are absolutely necessary, in a short time they have shown their effectiveness, significantly reducing the burden on medical institutions. But we will also start constriction of complex hospitals in all regions,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said during a visit to a day patient hospital in Talas.

According to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, Marat Murataliev, the day patient hospital has 100 beds. Since its opening, more than a thousand people have turned there for help.

In a conversation with medical personnel, the head of state noted that local authorities will take all measures to deliver the necessary medicines and medical devices to the regions. He stressed the need for full and timely provision of the hospital with drugs and medical supplies.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov assured that construction of complex hospitals in all regions will begin with the involvement of investors.

He once again expressed his gratitude to the medical professionals who have become the main driving force in the fight against coronavirus infection.

The President praised the discipline and responsibility of the residents of Talas region, who made it possible to curb the penetration of coronavirus infection into the region for a long time.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also inspected the abandoned building of the Family Medicine Center, located in Kok-Oi village. It consists of five units and is designed for 160 beds. The building has been idle since 2005. After the reconstruction, it will be possible to increase the number of beds up to 300.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic called on local authorities and the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services to accelerate work on the reconstruction of the building. Sooronbai Jeenbekov recalled that the Cabinet of Ministers was recommended to conduct an audit of abandoned buildings in the regions for reconstruction and re-profiling for modern hospitals.

Work will begin in all regions on both construction of complex hospitals and modernization of existing buildings within preparation for the autumn-winter period.