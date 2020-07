More than 42,000 bottles of illegal alcohol have been seized in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. The State Tax Service reported.

According to it, the total cost of the found alcohol is estimated at 3.6 million soms. Including 10,171 bottles for 1.1 million soms were seized at licensed warehouses for the wholesale of alcohol Liga Trade LLC, and Serebrom LLC — 32,037 bottles for 2.5 million soms.