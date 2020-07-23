49 medical workers contract COVID-19 for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan

Over the past day, 49 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health Ainura Akmatova said at a briefing today.

According to her, 4 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, 11 — in Chui region, 8 — in Osh city, 5 — Osh region, 1 — Jalal-Abad region, 7 — Batken region, 9 — in Issyk-Kul region, 3 — in Talas region, 1 — Naryn region.

In total, coronavirus has been confirmed in 2,527 medical workers in Kyrgyzstan.