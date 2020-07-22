Guys who threaten Kyrgyz girls in Russia wanted by police

Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia has begun checking the fact of calls for violent actions against Kyrgyz women. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation informed 24.kg news agency.

A provocative video began to be sent out yesterday.

«In the near future, employees of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia will meet with the Kyrgyz diaspora and discuss actions to stop such statements from compatriots. We will immediately provide detailed information,» the diplomatic mission said.

Another group of young people, migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation, calls for punishment of girls who are dating foreigners in Moscow. A video of their appeal to migrants in Russia was posted on social media.

Recall, in 2016 a group of young guys from the Kyrgyz Republic appeared in Moscow, who attacked Kyrgyz girls and arranged humiliating interrogations for them. Some of them were severely beaten.

They were found. But the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs limited themselves to a preventive conversation then.