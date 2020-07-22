16:45
USD 77.28
EUR 88.40
RUB 1.09
English

Guys who threaten Kyrgyz girls in Russia wanted by police

Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia has begun checking the fact of calls for violent actions against Kyrgyz women. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation informed 24.kg news agency.

A provocative video began to be sent out yesterday.

«In the near future, employees of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic in Russia will meet with the Kyrgyz diaspora and discuss actions to stop such statements from compatriots. We will immediately provide detailed information,» the diplomatic mission said.

Another group of young people, migrant workers from Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation, calls for punishment of girls who are dating foreigners in Moscow. A video of their appeal to migrants in Russia was posted on social media.

Recall, in 2016 a group of young guys from the Kyrgyz Republic appeared in Moscow, who attacked Kyrgyz girls and arranged humiliating interrogations for them. Some of them were severely beaten.

They were found. But the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs limited themselves to a preventive conversation then.
link: https://24.kg/english/160338/
views: 114
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis return home from St. Petersburg
At least 188 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg
Kyrgyzstanis in Russia donate drugs for 524,000 rubles to Bishkek City Hall
At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk
At least 198 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return to Osh from Moscow
At least 186 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Yekaterinburg
426 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Moscow, including 45 doctors
243 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh from Yekaterinburg
Employees of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russian Federation attacked
At least 192 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk
Popular
1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total 1,264 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 25,047 in total
New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan New school year to most likely start remotely in Kyrgyzstan
Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek Anouk Gohier from France: Orto-Sai bazaar is my favorite place in Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan will create stock of medicines Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstan will create stock of medicines
22 July, Wednesday
16:40
Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova also decides to listen to volunteers Vice Prime Minister Aida Ismailova also decides to list...
16:22
Number of patients at day and night hospitals decreases in Bishkek
15:59
Illegal import of large batch of medicines revealed in south Kyrgyzstan
15:48
Guys who threaten Kyrgyz girls in Russia wanted by police
15:27
Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey