1,108 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 29,359 in total

At least 1,108 new cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 234 cases have been confirmed in Bishkek, 112 — in Osh city, 176 — in Chui region, 110 — in Osh region, 61 — in Talas region, 35 — in Naryn region, 229 — in Issyk-Kul region, 93 — in Jalal-Abad region, and 58 — in Batken region.

In total, 29,359 confirmed cases have been registered in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.