Plane with military doctors of Russian Defense Ministry lands in Kant

A special plane with a group of military doctors of the Russian Ministry of Defense has landed at the airfield of the CSTO military base in Kant town. The General Staff of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The 120 specialists have delivered lung ventilation devices, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters and other equipment.

The health workers have also delivered medicines and drugs to the Kyrgyz Republic for treatment of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia.

According to the General Staff, six medical and nursing teams of 20 people, together with the Kyrgyz military doctors, will provide practical and advisory medical assistance to servicemen, their families and veterans at two military hospitals. Four brigades will work in Bishkek and two — in Osh city.
