Israel donates humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19

Israel will donate humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight coronavirus infection.

As the Embassy of Israel noted, ​​assistance is provided in the form of personal protective equipment (medical masks, gloves, shoe covers, antiseptic liquid and antibacterial soap).

«Due to the complication of the disease situation, we have increased the initial amount of humanitarian aid. The fight against COVID-19 remains the most pressing problem around the world, and it is important for us to support our friends in this difficult time,» the Ambassador of Israel to Kyrgyzstan Liat Vekselman said.

The diplomatic mission recalled that Israel and Kyrgyzstan are developing bilateral relations in many areas, including medicine, tourism, education.

«Every year dozens of specialists from Kyrgyzstan take part in trainings by the Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation MASHAV, where they improve their professional qualification. We intend to further strengthen cooperation between our countries,» the Ambassador stressed.