Sadyr Japarov condemns Israel's missile strike on Qatar

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov condemns the Israeli missile strikes on the capital of Qatar, Doha. The head of the presidential press service, Askat Alagozov, posted on Facebook.

«These actions violate the principles of international law and the UN Charter, and also damage the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the State of Qatar,» the head of Kyrgyzstan noted.

Recall, the Israeli army launched a high-precision strike on the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization in the capital of Qatar.
