200 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently stay in Iran and Israel

About 200 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are currently in Iran and Israel. Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu, said at a press conference.

According to him, around 100 Kyrgyzstanis are in Iran, most of them are women who married there. Eleven of them have expressed readiness to leave the country in the event of an emergency.

There are also about 100 Kyrgyz nationals in Israel. At this time, the issue of their urgent evacuation has not been raised. The Honorary Consul has been instructed to continuously monitor the situation and maintain contact with compatriots.

As of March 2, approximately 22,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are in the Middle East, mainly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Currently, there are no reports of injured Kyrgyzstanis or citizens left without shelter.

The attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran began on February 28 with numerous air and missile strikes targeting cities and military facilities. In response, Tehran struck Israel and U.S. military bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Following the initial strikes, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of the military operation.

Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, was killed, along with several other senior officials in Tehran.

The escalation in the Middle East continues, with ongoing missile strikes from both sides. Tens of thousands of people remain stranded due to closed airspace in the conflict zone.