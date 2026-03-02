21:42
USD 87.45
EUR 102.50
RUB 1.13
English

200 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently stay in Iran and Israel

About 200 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are currently in Iran and Israel. Director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Seitek Zhumakadyr uulu, said at a press conference.

According to him, around 100 Kyrgyzstanis are in Iran, most of them are women who married there. Eleven of them have expressed readiness to leave the country in the event of an emergency.

There are also about 100 Kyrgyz nationals in Israel. At this time, the issue of their urgent evacuation has not been raised. The Honorary Consul has been instructed to continuously monitor the situation and maintain contact with compatriots.

As of March 2, approximately 22,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are in the Middle East, mainly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Currently, there are no reports of injured Kyrgyzstanis or citizens left without shelter.

The attacks by Israel and the United States on Iran began on February 28 with numerous air and missile strikes targeting cities and military facilities. In response, Tehran struck Israel and U.S. military bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Following the initial strikes, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the start of the military operation.

Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, was killed, along with several other senior officials in Tehran.

The escalation in the Middle East continues, with ongoing missile strikes from both sides. Tens of thousands of people remain stranded due to closed airspace in the conflict zone.
link: https://24.kg/english/364218/
views: 225
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis stranded in UAE: We are left to ourselves, money running out
MFA of Kyrgyzstan opens 24-hour headquarters amid Middle East situation
Prayer for peace held in all mosques of Kyrgyzstan amid attack on Iran
Attack on Iran: MFA’s recommendations to Kyrgyzstanis in the Gulf states
Attack on Iran: Mufti of Kyrgyzstan addresses pilgrims in Mecca
Foreign Ministry urges Kyrgyzstanis to avoid travel to Iran
Kyrgyz MFA expresses concern over escalation in the Middle East
Kyrgyz Ambassador Akylbek Kylychev presents credentials to President of Iran
MFA advises citizens of Kyrgyzstan to refrain from traveling to Iran
Illegal import of 6,000 kg of fish products from Iran to Kyrgyzstan prevented
Popular
EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan EU Sanctions Envoy in Bishkek: What European Union expects from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists Kyrgyzstan and EU to develop plan to remove banks from sanctions lists
Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan Customs uncovers fraud in vehicle imports from China to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed Sadyr Japarov: We have brought order to areas where shadow schemes existed
2 March, Monday
20:01
Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance agreement Kyrgyzstan and Hong Kong sign double taxation avoidance...
19:55
Recycling fee becomes mandatory in Kyrgyzstan, Ministry warns of penalties
19:46
Kyrgyzstan records 7,700 cases of ARVI and influenza for a week
19:38
Security Council discusses safety of Kyrgyzstanis in Middle East conflict zone
19:32
Kyrgyz Ambassador to Saudi Arabia makes urgent statement