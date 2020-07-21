17:54
Epidemiological situation in regions of Kyrgyzstan aggravates

Epidemiological situation in the regions is aggravating. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

According to him, 848 day and night hospitals have been opened throughout the country.

«The number of cases is growing in the regions. About 8,902 people have turned to hospitals over the past day,» the head of government said.

He noted that the situation in Bishkek is stabilizing. The number of those who recovered exceeds the number of cases.

«We will open new hospitals in the regions as well. Old buildings there will be transformed into hospitals,» Kubatbek Boronov added.
