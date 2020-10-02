Stele in memory of COVID-19 victims to appear in Adinai park

A stele in memory of the victims of COVID-19 will appear in Adinai Park in Bishkek. Presidential press service reported.

The head of state Sooronbai Jeenbekov, relatives and classmates of Adinai Myrzabekova, as well as medical workers, law enforcement officers and other active participants of the fight against the pandemic visited the park today. They honored the memory of the Kyrgyzstanis — victims of COVID-19 and planted trees.

Expressing his condolences to the families and friends of the killed Kyrgyzstanis, Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed that the new park will be named the Park of Physicians and Volunteers named after Adinai. The head of state also got acquainted with the model of the stele, which will be installed in the park in the future.

«The stele is made up of two swirling structures that represent the arms that shield the flying butterflies from fire. The architectural structure is dedicated to the citizens of the country who have contributed to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,» the press service said.