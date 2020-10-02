President presents Adinai Myrzabekova's parents with Erdik medal

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov presented the parents of Adinai Myrzabekova with Erdik medal, which the student-volunteer was awarded posthumously. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The president met with the parents of the volunteer, student of the Kyrgyz State Medical Academy, Adinai Myrzabekova, who died untimely while providing assistance to hospital patients.

The meeting was also attended by the younger sister of Adinai — Zhanel Myrzabekova.

The head of state handed over Erdik medial to the parents of Adinai Myrzabekova, which she was awarded posthumously for her voluntary selfless work and contribution to the fight against coronavirus infection.

Earlier, the head of state met with the family of Adinai Myrzabekova on July 16 this year.

«Today, during the conversation, father of Adinai, Zamirbek Zhenaliev, shared his memories of his daughter, told about her dream of becoming an exemplary physician,» the message says.

«It is impossible to find words of consolation. This is a great grief for all of us. We are grateful that you have raised such a brave and generous girl. May God grant you patience and health, be strong,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The president expressed a desire to keep in touch with them.