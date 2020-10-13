Second wave of coronavirus: Recruitment of volunteers announced

Recruitment of volunteers to fight COVID-19 announced in Bishkek. The headquarters of the Union of People’s Guards of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

In connection with the second wave of coronavirus in the country, the people’s guards intend to join the work to provide assistance to medical institutions. The Union calls on volunteers to come to the aid of the Kyrgyzstanis again, if the need arises.

The meeting of those wishing to become volunteers will take place today in Bishkek at 18.00 in the left wing of Agroprom building at the intersection of Kievskaya and Razzakov Streets. For enquiries, call 0707050607, 0507998877.

Two people have died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. In total, 1,092 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.