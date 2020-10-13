14:48
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

Second wave of coronavirus: Recruitment of volunteers announced

Recruitment of volunteers to fight COVID-19 announced in Bishkek. The headquarters of the Union of People’s Guards of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

In connection with the second wave of coronavirus in the country, the people’s guards intend to join the work to provide assistance to medical institutions. The Union calls on volunteers to come to the aid of the Kyrgyzstanis again, if the need arises.

The meeting of those wishing to become volunteers will take place today in Bishkek at 18.00 in the left wing of Agroprom building at the intersection of Kievskaya and Razzakov Streets. For enquiries, call 0707050607, 0507998877.

Two people have died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. In total, 1,092 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/169062/
views: 124
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 37.8 million people globally
Second wave of COVID-19: When you need hospitalization
12 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Two people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
343 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 49,871 in total
190 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
First death of coronavirus reinfection registered in the world
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 37.4 million people globally
22 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
Popular
State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10 State of emergency and curfew to be imposed in Bishkek from October 10
State of emergency imposed in Bishkek State of emergency imposed in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released Riots in Bishkek: Farid Niyazov released
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek
13 October, Tuesday
14:35
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs Chingiz Aidarbekov Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Minister of Foreign Affa...
14:10
Tax collection plan exceeded by 1 billion soms in September
13:51
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 37.8 million people globally
13:43
Officials study possibility of resuming educational process in schools
13:33
Second wave of coronavirus: Recruitment of volunteers announced