People's guards protect large shopping centers in Bishkek

Shopping centers in Bishkek and important objects were taken under the protection of people’s guards. Over 3,000 Bishkek residents wished to become volunteers for a day. One of the people’s guards, Alexander Skidanov, told 24.kg news agency.

«We have several Telegram channels and chats with the help of which we organize and adjust the work. We keep order in the city. We guarded OTRK, large shopping centers — GUM and TSUM, as well as the buildings of Uchkun printing house, in which the Channel 5 and Pyramid TV channels are located,» Alexander Skidanov told.

People continue to join the ranks of people’s guards to protect the city from looters.