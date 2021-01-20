Volunteers organize free transport for citizens in Bishkek

Volunteers organized free transport for citizens in Bishkek. Chairman of Initiative Youth Center, Askar Almaz uulu, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, initially, the activists planned to bring residents only along Chui Avenue, but then decided to work around the city.

«We have seven cars, not many, but we are trying. If you go, you can drive up to 30 people at a time. There are no big crowds of people any more, but a lot of Bishkek residents crowded at bus stops on the first day of the strike of minibus drivers. We are ready to work, if the situation with public transport is unstable,» he said.

Related news Minibuses fare could increase to 15 soms in Bishkek

Acting Mayor of Bishkek Balbak Tulobaev said yesterday that the minibuses fare could rise to 15 soms in May. According to him, representatives of the transport operators provided all the calculations. It is planned to keep the discount fare — 8 soms for pensioners and schoolchildren.

At the beginning of last week, minibus drivers demanded to increase the fare to 15 soms, otherwise they would suspend work. A working group has been created at the City Hall to consider the issue of increasing the fare in minibuses.

At least 500 minibus drivers did not show up for work on January 18. The City Hall promised to take action.