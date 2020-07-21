Older brother gets his 16-year-old sister pregnant in Suzak

Older brother got his 16-year-old sister pregnant in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. She gave birth to a baby. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The suspect was taken into custody. The court chose for him a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months.

«The condition of the mother and child is satisfactory. The police appointed an appropriate expertise. A criminal case has been initiated under the Article «Sexual actions with a person under 16 years old» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the sources told.