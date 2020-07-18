UNFPA donates personal protective equipment to Kyrgyzstan

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated personal protective equipment to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the office of the organization reports.

The PPE sets are intended for 20 medical institutions in the country. They include nitrile gloves, insulating gowns, protective suits, sealed against liquid, surgical respirators with a high filtration degree, surgical masks, face shields, and protective panoramic glasses.

This delivery was made possible by a project funded by the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund, which was created by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to support countries in coping with the health crisis and socio-economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.