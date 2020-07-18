16:46
USD 77.55
EUR 88.54
RUB 1.08
English

UNFPA donates personal protective equipment to Kyrgyzstan

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated personal protective equipment to the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the office of the organization reports.

The PPE sets are intended for 20 medical institutions in the country. They include nitrile gloves, insulating gowns, protective suits, sealed against liquid, surgical respirators with a high filtration degree, surgical masks, face shields, and protective panoramic glasses.

This delivery was made possible by a project funded by the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund, which was created by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to support countries in coping with the health crisis and socio-economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
link: https://24.kg/english/159937/
views: 37
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis in Germany raise money for fight against coronavirus
WHO donates PPE to Kyrgyzstan for more than $ 500,000
Turkey donates 20 medical ventilators to Kyrgyzstan
Switzerland provides humanitarian assistance to 3 regions of Kyrgyzstan
Russia donates kits for PCR diagnostics of coronavirus to Kyrgyzstan
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives ventilators and batch of PPE
Turkey to hand over ventilators and oxygen concentrators to Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan donates Kyrgyzstan oxygen concentrators
Four ventilation devices for 1.2 million soms donated to Tokmak hospitals
Oxygen concentrators for 2 million soms handed over to Ministry of Health
Popular
Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan Statistics on coronavirus, pneumonia to be combined in Kyrgyzstan
Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers Family of British Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan prepares meals for medical workers
1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day 1,682 people diagnosed with community-acquired pneumonia for a day
Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan Heads of two schools die for a day in Kyrgyzstan
18 July, Saturday
16:44
Microsurgeon Bakyt Omurzakov dies of community-acquired pneumonia Microsurgeon Bakyt Omurzakov dies of community-acquired...
16:36
UNFPA donates personal protective equipment to Kyrgyzstan
14:34
Kyrgyzstanis in Germany raise money for fight against coronavirus
14:19
Elections 2020: About 2,462 polling stations to be opened in Kyrgyzstan
13:53
At least 168 day patient centers opened in Osh region