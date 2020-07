Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained a member of the banned religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir. Press center of the state committee reported.

The suspect was actively involved in recruiting new adherents and spreading the destructive ideology of the religious-extremist organization in Bishkek.

He was wanted in one of the CIS countries for a particularly grave crime. He was placed in the SCNS detention center.